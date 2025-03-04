Critically missing Milwaukee teen; police seek help

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing 16-year-old.

What we know:

Police said Lily Huffman was last seen around 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, March 4, near Holt and Illinois.

Huffman is described as a female, white, approximately 5 foot 5 inches tall, and weighing 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, black leggings and a black jacket.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD - District 6 at 414-935-7262.