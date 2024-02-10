Critically missing Milwaukee teen last seen near 37th & Park Hill

article

The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in locating a critically missing person, 15-year-old Destiny Meredith.

Meredith was last seen on Feb. 5, around 2 p.m. in the area near 37th and Park Hill in Milwaukee.

She is described as a Black teenage girl, about 5' 7" and weighing about 140 lbs. She has long black hair in a ponytail and brown eyes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a tan jacket and black Crocs.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12 a.m., or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 12 a.m. and 8 a.m.

