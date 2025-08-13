Critically missing Milwaukee siblings; police seek public's help

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for siblings Joseph (10) and Staria McPherson (13), last in contact with family around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Both are believed to be traveling on foot. Anyone with information should call Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414-935-7252.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating two critically missing kids.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said siblings Joseph and Staria McPherson were last in contact with a family member around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 13. They were last believed to be in the area of 15th and Concordia.

10-year-old Joseph McPherson is described as a male, Black, standing around 4’2" tall, and weighing around 80 pounds. He has a thin build and a low natural haircut. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black basketball shorts.

13-year-old Staria McPherson is described as female, Black, around 5’4" tall and around 137 pounds. She has a medium build and brown hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a white or pink cropped top and light blue flared jeans.

Police said both children are siblings and both should be traveling on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 5 at 414-935-7252.