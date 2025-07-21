Critically missing Milwaukee woman found safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Nickie Walker has been located and is safe.
Read the original report:
Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a critically missing female.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said 27-year-old Nickie Walker was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 21, near Brown and Holton. She should be on foot.
Walker is described as approximately 4’11", 240 pounds, with a light brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with colorful writing, blue and gray shorts and yellow and white "Pokémon" Crocs-styled shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 5 at (414) 935-7252.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department