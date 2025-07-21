Critically missing Milwaukee woman found safe

article

UPDATE: Nickie Walker has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Brief Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating critically missing 27-year-old Nickie Walker. Walker was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 21, near Brown and Holton. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 5 at (414) 935-7252.



What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said 27-year-old Nickie Walker was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, July 21, near Brown and Holton. She should be on foot.

Walker is described as approximately 4’11", 240 pounds, with a light brown complexion. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with colorful writing, blue and gray shorts and yellow and white "Pokémon" Crocs-styled shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 5 at (414) 935-7252.