Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person, 41-year-old Terrance Booker.
What we know:
Police said Booker was last seen by hospital staff on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 30, near 12th and Kilbourn. He is believed to be on foot.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
Booker is described as a Black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 206 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes and black balding hair. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve Puma shirt with the logo on the front and sleeves, dark blue jeans and dark-colored shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7232.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department