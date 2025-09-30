Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for 41-year-old Terrance Booker, last seen Sept. 30 by hospital staff. Booker was last seen by hospital staff on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 30, near 12th and Kilbourn. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7232.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing person, 41-year-old Terrance Booker.

What we know:

Police said Booker was last seen by hospital staff on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 30, near 12th and Kilbourn. He is believed to be on foot.

Booker is described as a Black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing about 206 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes and black balding hair. He was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve Puma shirt with the logo on the front and sleeves, dark blue jeans and dark-colored shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7232.