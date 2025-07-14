Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help

article

The Brief Police are looking for a Milwaukee man deemed critically missing, 72-year-old Russell Kleman. He was last seen around 1:50 p.m. near 66th and Brentwood on Monday. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 4 at (414) 935-7242.



Police are looking for a Milwaukee man deemed critically missing.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said 72-year-old Russell Kleman was last seen around 1:50 p.m. near 66th and Brentwood on Monday, July 14. He left his residence on foot.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Kleman is described as a male, white, 5'7" and approximately 177 pounds. He has blue eyes, long gray and white hair, and a gray and white mustache.

Police said he was last seen wearing a dark-colored jacket, with a dark-colored T-shirt underneath, dark-colored sweatpants and an unknown style of tennis shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 4 at (414) 935-7242.