Critically missing Milwaukee man; where he was last seen

article

The Brief 78-year-old Paul Bellehumeur Jr. was last seen Oct. 10 near West Glenbrook Road in Milwaukee. He is described as 5’11", 220 pounds, with green eyes and gray/silver hair; last clothing unknown. Police urge anyone with information to call District 4 at 414-935-7242.



Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing person, 78-year-old Paul Bellehumeur Jr.

What we know:

Bellehumeur was last in contact with his family on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 10, and was last believed to be near Glenbrook and 70th.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

He is described as a white male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with green eyes and gray/silver hair. It is unknown what clothing he was last wearing.

Police said he should be on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.