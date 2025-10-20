Critically missing Milwaukee man; where he was last seen
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing person, 78-year-old Paul Bellehumeur Jr.
What we know:
Bellehumeur was last in contact with his family on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 10, and was last believed to be near Glenbrook and 70th.
He is described as a white male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with green eyes and gray/silver hair. It is unknown what clothing he was last wearing.
Police said he should be on foot.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 4 at 414-935-7242.
The Source: TheMilwaukee Police Department