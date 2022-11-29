Critically missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 7th and Arthur

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critical missing man. Abel Vilches-Moreno was last seen near 7th and Arthur on Nov. 28.

He is described as a 70-year-old Hispanic man, 5'00" tall, 130 pounds, gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray knit hat, black winter coat, red shirt, khaki pants, work boots.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.