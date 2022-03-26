Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe

UPDATE: Delanden Delacy has been located and he is safe.

Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a critically missing 44-year-old man what was last seen Friday afternoon near 2nd and Center.

Delanden D. Delacy is described as a Black male, with short hair and a beard.

Delanden Delacy

He was last seen wearing a gray knit hat, tan coat, with a maroon thermal shirt underneath, blue jean pants, and red shoes with white stripes.

Delacy may be confused and may not know how to get home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

