Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe

Milwaukee police say they have located critical missing Dennis Pastoruis. He his safe.

There was concern after he was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 2 near 22nd and Atkinson.

blue polo shirt, with horizontal stripes and reading glasses. Pastoruis also commonly uses a wheelchair but left the location on foot. He also suffers from a medical condition.

Again, he has been located safe.