Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say they have located critical missing Dennis Pastoruis. He his safe. 

There was concern after he was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 2 near 22nd and Atkinson. 

blue polo shirt, with horizontal stripes and reading glasses. Pastoruis also commonly uses a wheelchair but left the location on foot.  He also suffers from a medical condition. 

Again, he has been located safe. 