Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a critically missing Milwaukee man.

What we know:

Juan Nunez-Jimenez, 35, was last in contact with his family on the evening of Wednesday, Aug. 20. He was last believed to be in the area of 6th and Greenfield, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.

Nunez-Jimenez is described as Hispanic, 5’6", around 165 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. It is unknown what he was last wearing.

Police said he is believed to be on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD - District 2 at 414-935-7222.