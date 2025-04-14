Critically missing Milwaukee man found

article

UPDATE: Police said Jerry Jones has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing man.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said 80-year-old Jerry Jones was last seen around 2 p.m. on Monday, April 14, near North Ave and Lake Drive.

Jones is around 5'8" feet tall and weighs around 165 pounds with gray eyes and medium-length gray hair. He was wearing a white coat, black hooded sweatshirt with a blue shirt underneath, blue jeans and white/blue sneakers.

Police said he walks with a cane and should be on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 1 at 414-935-7212.