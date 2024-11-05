Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help

article

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a critically missing 47-year-old man, Dante Lee. Police said he was last seen around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, near 12th and Kilbourn. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7232.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a critically missing 47-year-old man.

Police said Dante G. Lee was last seen around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, near 12th and Kilbourn. He was last seen on foot.

Lee is described as a 6-foot tall male, Black, weighing around 180 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue flannel long sleeve shirt, Packers pajama pants and yellow Puma shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 3 at 414-935-7232.