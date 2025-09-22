Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing person, 36-year-old Colton Pulaski.
What we know:
Police said Pulaski was last seen the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 20, near Appleton and Glendale.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
He is described as a white male, 5-foot-9, about 180 pounds, with a slim build, brown hair, and brown eyes. Pulaski wears a black eye patch over his left eye.
Pulaski was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and black boots. Police believe he is traveling on foot.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 7 by calling 414-935-7272.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department