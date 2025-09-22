Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help

article

The Brief 36-year-old Colton Pulaski was last seen Sept. 20 near Appleton and Glendale in Milwaukee. He is described as 5'9", 180 pounds, slim build, brown hair and eyes, wearing a black eye patch over his left eye. Anyone with information should call MPD - District 7 police at 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing person, 36-year-old Colton Pulaski.

What we know:

Police said Pulaski was last seen the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 20, near Appleton and Glendale.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

He is described as a white male, 5-foot-9, about 180 pounds, with a slim build, brown hair, and brown eyes. Pulaski wears a black eye patch over his left eye.

Pulaski was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and black boots. Police believe he is traveling on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 7 by calling 414-935-7272.