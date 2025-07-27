Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help
MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for a critically missing Milwaukee man.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said 64-year-old Ali Abdi was last seen around 9 a.m. near 39th and Vliet.
Abdi is described as 5'7", 180 pounds and with a medium build. He has a gray beard, brown eyes and gray balding hair.
Police said he was last seen wearing black pajama-style pants and black Crocs.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 3 at (414) 935-7232.
