Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help

article

The Brief 64-year-old Ali Abdi was last seen around 9 a.m. near 39th and Vliet on Sunday. Police said he was last seen wearing black pajama-style pants and black Crocs. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 3 at (414) 935-7232.



Police are looking for a critically missing Milwaukee man.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said 64-year-old Ali Abdi was last seen around 9 a.m. near 39th and Vliet.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Abdi is described as 5'7", 180 pounds and with a medium build. He has a gray beard, brown eyes and gray balding hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing black pajama-style pants and black Crocs.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 3 at (414) 935-7232.