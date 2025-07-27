Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing Milwaukee man; police seek public's help

By
Published  July 27, 2025 7:03pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Ali Abdi

The Brief

    • 64-year-old Ali Abdi was last seen around 9 a.m. near 39th and Vliet on Sunday.
    • Police said he was last seen wearing black pajama-style pants and black Crocs.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 3 at (414) 935-7232.

MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for a critically missing Milwaukee man.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said 64-year-old Ali Abdi was last seen around 9 a.m. near 39th and Vliet.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Abdi is described as 5'7", 180 pounds and with a medium build. He has a gray beard, brown eyes and gray balding hair. 

Police said he was last seen wearing black pajama-style pants and black Crocs.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 3 at (414) 935-7232.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department

Missing PersonsMilwaukeeNews