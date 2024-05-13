Critically missing Milwaukee man last seen Sunday afternoon

article

Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing Milwaukee man, Carvell Jennings.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Carvell Jennings is a 59-year-old black man, 5' 7" and weighing 127 lbs. He has a slim build, black and gray hair.

He was wearing a black and gray sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes and a blue cap.

Jennings was last seen near 67th and Brentwood on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at about 4 p.m.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Jennings, please call the Milwaukee Police Department’s Fourth District at 414-935-7242.