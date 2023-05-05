Critically missing Milwaukee girl, police seek public's help

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in their search for critically missing 11-year-old Adriannah Wilson.

Police said Wilson was last seen near Marine Drive around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 4.

Wilson is described as a Black girl, weighing 80 pounds and 4'7" tall. She was last seen wearing a black tee shirt, black leggings with green on the bottom, black shoes embedded with rhinestones, and her hair is styled in black braids in a ponytail.

Anyone having contact with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from at 414-935-7360.