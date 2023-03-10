Critically missing Milwaukee girl, last seen walking north on 6th Street

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating critically missing person. Thaliyahna Urban was last seen on Thursday, March 9 between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. walking northbound on S. 6th Street.

Urban is described as an 11-year-old girl, 4'0" tall, 60 pounds, with brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink/purple/yellow hoodie that reads "Boyz in the Hood" on the front and multicolored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.