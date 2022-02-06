Critically missing Milwaukee girl last seen near 47th and Hope

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a critically missing 11-year-old girl, Hevin Dye.

Hevin was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 5 at 12:50 p.m. near 47th and Hope on the city's north side.

Hevin is described as Black female, 5'2" 120 pounds, brown eyes, black hair with a pink stripe in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing heart-shaped earrings, a black/blue flannel shirt, black jeans with rips and Black Ugg tie-up shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

Advertisement