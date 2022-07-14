Critically missing Milwaukee girl last seen near 45th and Center

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 11-year-old Charlene Ruffin. She was last seen on Thursday, July 14 around 2:40 a.m. in the area of 45th and Center.

Ruffin is described as 4'08" tall, 90 pounds, and dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing a Green Bay Packers hoodie and white Nike's.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.