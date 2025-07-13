Critically missing Milwaukee girl; police seek public's help

article

The Brief Police are asking for help in locating a critically missing Milwaukee girl, 15-year-old Angelina Wychesit. She was last seen on the morning of Sunday, July 13, near 72nd and Fernwood. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 6 at 414-935-7262.



What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said 15-year-old Angelina Wychesit was last seen on the morning of Sunday, July 13, near 72nd and Fernwood.

Wychesit is described as a Native American female, standing around 5’3" tall, weighing around 90 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing only a black shirt and socks and should be on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 6 at 414-935-7262.