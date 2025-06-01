Critically missing Milwaukee boy found safe

article

UPDATE: Police said Uzziah Franklin has been located and is safe.

The Brief Police are looking for help in locating a critically missing child, 9-year-old Uzziah Franklin. He was last seen around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 1, near Capitol and Holton. Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 5 at 414-935-7252.



Police are looking for help in locating a critically missing child.

The Milwaukee Police Department said 9-year-old Uzziah Franklin was last seen around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday, June 1, near Capitol and Holton.

Franklin is described as Black, male, 4'6" feet tall, and weighing around 68 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt, khaki pants and black Puma shoes. He should be riding his blue Mongoose bicycle.

Anyone with any information is asked to call MPD - District 5 at 414-935-7252.