Critically missing Milwaukee boy last seen Sunday; what police are saying

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing child, 12-year-old Tymari Newsom.

What we know:

Newsom was last in contact with his family on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, and is believed to have been in the area of North 97th Street and West Appleton Avenue in Milwaukee.

He is described as a Black male, 4 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with black shoulder-length dreadlocks and brown eyes. Newsom was last seen wearing a navy blue dress suit and black Nike shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call MPD - District 4 at 414-935-7242.