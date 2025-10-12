Critically missing Milwaukee boy found safe

article

UPDATE: Police said Dejuan Garrett has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for 9-year-old Dejuan Garrett, last seen near 62nd and West Hope on Sunday. Garrett is described as 4’11", 70 pounds, with short hair and brown eyes, wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, and Reebok shoes. Police urge anyone with information to contact MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing child, 9-year-old Dejuan Garrett.

What we know:

Garrett was last in contact with his family on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, and was last believed to be in the area of 62nd Street and West Hope in Milwaukee.

He is described as a Black male, 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 70 pounds, with short hair and brown eyes. Garrett was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a multicolored silk-screening design on the front, black shorts, and Reebok tennis shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Garrett’s whereabouts is asked to call MPD - District 7 at 414-935-7272.