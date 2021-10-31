Missing Milwaukee man with Alzheimer's found safe: police

article

UPDATE: 61-year-old David Nelson, reported missing Sunday, Oct. 31, was found safe later that same day, according to Milwaukee police.

The original missing person report is available below.

Police are asking for help locating a critically missing man last seen near 55th and Silver Spring around 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.

David R. Nelson, 61, suffers from dementia and Alzheimer's.

He is described as a 5'7", black male, 190 pounds with a slim build, bald head with a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and red, white, and blue FILA tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on Nelson's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.

