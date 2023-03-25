Critically missing man last seen near 48th and Burleigh

article

The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in its search for a critically missing man.

Andrae Griffin was last seen on Tuesday, March 21, near 48th and Burleigh around 10 a.m.

Officials said Griffin is a Black man, 5' 9" tall, weighing 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red Nike hooded sweater, black north face coat, black stonewashed jeans and gray Nike AirMax Shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone having any information is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.