Critically missing Milwaukee boy located, safe
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Police said Kaidan Hudson has been located and is safe.
The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing boy.
Police said 11-year-old Kaidan Hudson was last seen Monday, Oct. 28, near 26th and Concordia around 5:20 p.m.
Hudson is described as 4 feet tall and weighing around 70 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
He should be on foot. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and black jogging pants with white stripes. He was also carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the MPD - District 5 at 414-935-7252.