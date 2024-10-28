Critically missing Milwaukee boy located, safe

article

UPDATE: Police said Kaidan Hudson has been located and is safe.

Read the original report:

The Brief The Milwaukee Police Department said 11-year-old Kaidan Hudson was last seen Monday, Oct. 28, near 26th and Concordia around 5:20 p.m. Anyone with any information is asked to call the MPD - District 5 at 414-935-7252.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing boy.

Police said 11-year-old Kaidan Hudson was last seen Monday, Oct. 28, near 26th and Concordia around 5:20 p.m.

Hudson is described as 4 feet tall and weighing around 70 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He should be on foot. He was last seen wearing a black sweater and black jogging pants with white stripes. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the MPD - District 5 at 414-935-7252.