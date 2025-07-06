Critically missing Milwaukee girl located
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: 10-year-old Jaymarie Torres has been located.
Read the original report:
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing Milwaukee girl.
What we know:
The Milwaukee Police Department said 10-year-old Jaymarie Torres was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 6, near 23rd and Rogers. She should be on foot.
Police said Torres is a 4’11" Hispanic female with a slim build, brown eyes, short straight brown hair and a scar on the left side of her forehead.
She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black shorts, and black socks with no shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 2 at (414) 935-7222.
