Critically missing Milwaukee girl located

article

UPDATE: 10-year-old Jaymarie Torres has been located.

Read the original report:

The Brief Police are asking for the public’s help in locating critically missing 10-year-old Jaymarie Torres. She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 6, near 23rd and Rogers. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 2 at (414) 935-7222.



Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing Milwaukee girl.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said 10-year-old Jaymarie Torres was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 6, near 23rd and Rogers. She should be on foot.

Police said Torres is a 4’11" Hispanic female with a slim build, brown eyes, short straight brown hair and a scar on the left side of her forehead.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black shorts, and black socks with no shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 2 at (414) 935-7222.