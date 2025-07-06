Expand / Collapse search

Critically missing Milwaukee girl located

By
Published  July 6, 2025 6:03pm CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Jaymarie Torres

MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: 10-year-old Jaymarie Torres has been located.

Read the original report:

The Brief

    • Police are asking for the public’s help in locating critically missing 10-year-old Jaymarie Torres.
    • She was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 6, near 23rd and Rogers.
    • Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 2 at (414) 935-7222.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a critically missing Milwaukee girl.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Police Department said 10-year-old Jaymarie Torres was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 6, near 23rd and Rogers. She should be on foot.

Police said Torres is a 4’11" Hispanic female with a slim build, brown eyes, short straight brown hair and a scar on the left side of her forehead. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black shorts, and black socks with no shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD - District 2 at (414) 935-7222.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department

Missing PersonsMilwaukeeNews