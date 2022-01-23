Critically missing 12-year-old Milwaukee girl located

article

UPDATE: Kamyra Teague has been located.

Milwaukee police are asking for help locating a critically missing 12-year-old girl last seen near 37th and Clarke around 5:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.

Kamyra B. Teague is described as 5'05" and 210lbs. She was last seen wearing a red jacket, blue jeans and black UGG shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Departments Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android