Critically missing 11-year-old Milwaukee girl

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating critically missing 11-year-old Miranda Dashner. She was last seen in the area of N. 40th Street and W. Burleigh Street.
She is described as a white female, approximately 5'01" tall, thin build, with brown short hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and army colored pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.
