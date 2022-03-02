Critically missing 11-year-old Milwaukee girl

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating critically missing 11-year-old Miranda Dashner. She was last seen in the area of N. 40th Street and W. Burleigh Street.

She is described as a white female, approximately 5'01" tall, thin build, with brown short hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and army colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.