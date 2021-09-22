Wisconsin Senate critical race theory debate, legislation moves forward

There's been a lot of talk and reaction to critical race theory, but what does it really mean? On Wednesday, Sept. 22, the Wisconsin Senate heard from experts on the subject, with legislation moving forward to limit some teaching linked with critical race theory.

UW-Plattville Professor Frank King says it's not taught at the undergraduate level.

"The current discussions of critical race theory is the result of distortion and propaganda," King said. "Today, most opponents of CRT cannot define it. Opponents are now shifting the narrative from CRT being a legal approach to this new bogeyman indoctrinating our youth to hate the United States and white children to abhor themselves. These opponents want to eliminate all narratives other than a sanitized view of American history and contemporary society."

What does critical race theory teach?

"Racial bias and oppression are not or not only a matter of individuals being racist, but instead a matter of bias or oppression embedded in systems and processes and institutions," said John Zumbrunnen, UW-Madison.

A hearing of the Senate’s Committee on Universities, Technical Colleges, Children and Families was held Wednesday in Madison.

"Critical race theory is an academic discipline that maintains that the United States was founded on white supremacy, patriarchy and capitalist exploitation and that those forces are still are at the root of our society," said Chris Rufo, Manhattan Institute. "For the critical race theorists, race is an almost essential category. You can be reduced to an essence of whiteness or Blackness. These are things you cannot change, you cannot overcome, and then they load all of these connotations on top of that. Whiteness, for example, is synonymous with oppression, of racism, privilege."

Rufo says it also teaches collective guilt. He's a fellow of the Manhattan Institute, a conservative think tank.

"If you share the same ancestry as someone who committed historical crime or injustice, you should inherently feel a sense of guilt, shame, or responsibility for that historical crime feel shame for crime before you were not born, merely share the same skin tone," said Rufo.

"Critical race theory promotes greater equality in society," said Javier Tapia, UW-Milwaukee. "This is what we all want. This is what students in every single classroom in the United States every day as they pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, for liberty and justice for all. That’s what we are trying to do."

Over in the Assembly, the Committee on Education moved forward a bill that would ban school districts and charter schools from teaching that a person by a virtue of their race or sex bears responsibility for acts committed in the past by people of the same race or sex.

The full Assembly is set to vote on this bill on Tuesday, Sept. 28. It doesn’t use the phrase "critical race theory," but that’s a large part about what this debate has circled upon in the Assembly. It also says teachers cannot say that one race or sex is superior.