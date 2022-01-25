Expand / Collapse search

Critical race theory ban: Wisconsin Senate sends to Gov. Evers

By AP author
Published 
Politics
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Capitol article

Wisconsin State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin public schools would be prohibited from teaching students and training employees about concepts such as systemic racism and implicit bias under a Republican bill the state Senate sent to Gov. Tony Evers.

The Democratic Evers will almost certainly veto the measure, which the Senate passed with all Democrats and Republican Sen. Howard Marklein against. The Assembly passed it on a party line vote in September. Republicans don't have the votes to override the expected Evers veto.

Wisconsin’s proposal follows a national trend of Republican-controlled legislatures moving to thwart certain ideas they associate with "critical race theory," a framework legal scholars developed in the 1970s and 1980s that centers on the view that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and serves to maintain the dominance of whites in society.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The Wisconsin bill would prohibit teaching that one race or sex is superior to another, that a person is inherently racist or sexist by virtue of his or her race or sex, and that a person’s moral character isn’t determined by race or sex. It would also ban teaching that a person should feel guilty for past acts committed by people of his or her race or sex and that systems based on meritocracy are racist or sexist, or designed to oppress people of another race.

Theodore Edgecomb trial: Defendant testifies in his own defense
article

Theodore Edgecomb trial: Defendant testifies in his own defense

Testimony enters a fifth day in the Theodore Edgecomb trial on Tuesday, Jan. 25 – and the defendant is testifying in his own defense.

Third Ward shooting: Restaurants donate proceeds to support detective
article

Third Ward shooting: Restaurants donate proceeds to support detective

Milwaukee chef Gino Fazzari announced a fundraising campaign in support of Milwaukee Police Detective Andrew Wilkiewicz, who was shot and injured in the Third Ward while off-duty.

Milwaukee County Deputy David Demos honored, struck by drunk driver 25 years ago

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office commemorated on Tuesday, Jan. 25 the 25th anniversary of Deputy David Demos’ death in the line of duty, after being struck by a drunk driver.