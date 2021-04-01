Critical missing: MPD seeks 61-year-old man last seen on city's south side

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 61-year-old critical missing man. Si LE who was last seen near 20th Street and Bolivar Avenue around 4 p.m. on March 31.

LE is described as 5'8", 160 pounds, short grey hair and a light build. LE was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the front, grey pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 a.m. and the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 4:00.a.m. and 7:00 a.m.