Critical missing: MPD seeks 11-year-old last seen on south side

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating critical missing 11-year-old Julia Osto-Coto.

Julia left her residence near 6th and Arthur around noon Monday, March 29 and did not return.

Julia is described as a Hispanic female, 5' tall and 100 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Julia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7401.

