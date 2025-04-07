Critical missing Milwaukee woman; last seen on MCTS bus, 6th and Center
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing woman.
What we know:
Nathalia Neveaux was last seen heading east on an MCTS bus from the area of 6th and Center in Milwaukee.
Nathalia is described as a 41-year-old female, white, 5'5" tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and red hair.
She was wearing a black jacket, black leggings, and gray/pink/orange Nike shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.
