Critical missing Milwaukee woman; last seen on MCTS bus, 6th and Center

The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing woman.

What we know:

Nathalia Neveaux was last seen heading east on an MCTS bus from the area of 6th and Center in Milwaukee.

Nathalia is described as a 41-year-old female, white, 5'5" tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and red hair.

She was wearing a black jacket, black leggings, and gray/pink/orange Nike shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.