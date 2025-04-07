Expand / Collapse search

Critical missing Milwaukee woman; last seen on MCTS bus, 6th and Center

Published  April 7, 2025 5:21am CDT
Nathalia Neveaux

    • Milwaukee police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing woman.  
    • Nathalia Neveaux was last seen heading east on an MCTS bus from the area of 6th and Center in Milwaukee.  
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing woman.  

What we know:

Nathalia Neveaux was last seen heading east on an MCTS bus from the area of 6th and Center in Milwaukee.  

Nathalia is described as a 41-year-old female, white, 5'5" tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and red hair. 

She was wearing a black jacket, black leggings, and gray/pink/orange Nike shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department. 

