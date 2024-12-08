Expand / Collapse search

Critical missing Milwaukee teen, last seen near 15th and Concordia

By
Published  December 8, 2024 6:37am CST
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Zariauana Bryant

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing teen, 13-year-old Zariauana Bryant.
    • She went missing on Saturday night, Dec. 7, at about 10 p.m.
    • She was last seen near 15th and Concordia.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help in finding a critically missing teenager, 13-year-old Zariauana Bryant.

Police say Zariauana is a female, Black, with a height of 5' 2" and weighing 120 lbs.

She has a slim build, black hair with box braids, and brown eyes. She is wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

She was last seen on foot near 15th and West Concordia on Saturday, Dec. 7, at about 10 p.m.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Zariauana, please call Milwaukee Police Department Disitrict 5 at 414-935-7252.

The Source

  • The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.