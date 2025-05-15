Critical missing Milwaukee man; last seen near UWM campus

article

Lau was last seen near Cramer and Kenwood, on the edge of the UWM campus. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 414-935-7212.



The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's help to find critically missing 74-year-old William Lau.

What we know:

Lau was last seen near Cramer and Kenwood, the southwest end of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus, around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 15.

Lau is described as male, white, 5'10" tall, 140 pounds, with gray hair, blue eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a lime green jacket with black sleeves, black pants and gray and white shoes. William left on foot in an unknown direction.

William Lau

What you can do:

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 1 at 414-935-7212.