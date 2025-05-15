Critical missing Milwaukee man; last seen near UWM campus
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's help to find critically missing 74-year-old William Lau.
What we know:
Lau was last seen near Cramer and Kenwood, the southwest end of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus, around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 15.
Lau is described as male, white, 5'10" tall, 140 pounds, with gray hair, blue eyes. He wears glasses and was last seen wearing a lime green jacket with black sleeves, black pants and gray and white shoes. William left on foot in an unknown direction.
William Lau
What you can do:
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police District 1 at 414-935-7212.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.