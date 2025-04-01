Critical missing Milwaukee man; last seen near UWM campus

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing man. William Lau, 74, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 31 in the area of Cramer Street and Hampshire Street. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 1 at 414-935-7212.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a critically missing man.

Missing man

What we know:

William Lau, 74, was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 31 in the area of Cramer Street and Hampshire Street – near the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee campus.

Lau is described as a male, white, 5'10" tall, 140 pounds, with gray hair, and blue eyes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

William left on foot in an unknown direction – but does take the bus. He may have gone to the area of 2nd and Greenfield, police say.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 1 at 414-935-7212.