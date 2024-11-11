Expand / Collapse search

Critical missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 68th and Silver Spring

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 11, 2024 5:27am CST
Marcel Wilson

    • Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing man. 
    • Marcel Wilson, 26, was last seen in the area of 68th Street and Silver Spring Drive. 
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7242. 

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing man. 

Marcel Wilson, 26, was last seen in the area of 68th Street and Silver Spring Drive. 

Wilson is described as a male, black, 6'04" tall, 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, black & blue jeans, and brown Nike shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7242. 

