Critical missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 68th and Silver Spring
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing man.
Marcel Wilson, 26, was last seen in the area of 68th Street and Silver Spring Drive.
Wilson is described as a male, black, 6'04" tall, 220 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, black & blue jeans, and brown Nike shoes.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7242.