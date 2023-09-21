Critical missing Milwaukee man; last seen near 47th and Fairmount

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing person.

Anthony Alioto last seen around 5 p.m. near 47th and Fairmount on Sept. 20. He left his residence on foot.

Alioto is described as a 67-year-old white male, 5’8" tall, slim build, gray hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, tan pants and black tennis shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00am-12am at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12am-8am at 414-935-7360.