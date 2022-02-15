Critical missing Milwaukee man

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 65-year-old critical missing man. Robert Owens was last seen in the area of Green Bay Avenue and Hampton Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14.

Owens is described as 6'02" tall and 180 pounds. He has a full beard and dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hat, gray and blue sweater, gray jeans and black and white shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.