Critical missing Milwaukee girl; last seen near 95th and Thurston
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing girl.
What we know:
Sylmiaya Chappell, 13, was last seen on Thursday, July 17 at approximately 2:42 p.m. in the area of 95th and Thurston.
She is described as 5’2" tall, 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray skinny ripped jeans, and a pink bonnet in her hair. She left the area in an unknown direction.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
What you can do:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.