Critical missing Milwaukee girl; last seen near 95th and Thurston

Published  July 18, 2025 5:29am CDT
Sylmiaya Chappell

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing girl. 

What we know:

Sylmiaya Chappell, 13, was last seen on Thursday, July 17 at approximately 2:42 p.m. in the area of 95th and Thurston. 

She is described as 5’2" tall, 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.  She was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray skinny ripped jeans, and a pink bonnet in her hair.  She left the area in an unknown direction.  

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242. 

