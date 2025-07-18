Critical missing Milwaukee girl; last seen near 95th and Thurston

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl. Sylmiaya Chappell, 13, was last seen on July 17 in the area of 95th and Thurston. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing girl.

What we know:

Sylmiaya Chappell, 13, was last seen on Thursday, July 17 at approximately 2:42 p.m. in the area of 95th and Thurston.

She is described as 5’2" tall, 100 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray skinny ripped jeans, and a pink bonnet in her hair. She left the area in an unknown direction.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 4 at 414-935-7242.