Critical missing Milwaukee girl, last seen near 41st and Locust

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a critical missing girl. Jamyla Norwood, 12, was last seen Monday night in the area of 41st and Locust. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing girl.

Jamyla Norwood, 12, was last seen around 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 in the area of 41st and Locust.

Jamyla is described as a female, black, 5'02" tall, 100 pounds, with medium-length black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black Nike Jogging pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.