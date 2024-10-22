Critical missing Milwaukee girl, last seen near 41st and Locust
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing girl.
Jamyla Norwood, 12, was last seen around 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 in the area of 41st and Locust.
Jamyla is described as a female, black, 5'02" tall, 100 pounds, with medium-length black hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black Nike Jogging pants.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.