Critical missing Milwaukee girl; last seen July 25

Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a critical missing 13-year-old girl. Marissa Gates was last seen on Tuesday, July 25 near 8th Street and North Avenue.

She was last heard from on Tuesday, August 15 at approximately 2:49 p.m.

Gates is described as a black female, 13 years of age, 5'02" tall, 180 pounds, black hair, and brown eyes. Her clothing description is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information on Gates' whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7405.