Critical missing Milwaukee girl; last seen near 12th and State

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a critical missing person. Veronica Tirado-Vallejo last seen Wednesday, June 7 in the area of 12th and State at 8:30 a.m.

Veronica is described as a white female, 16 years old, 5'01" tall, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, and short black hair. Veronica was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with flowers and a Pulaski name tag with her name on it, gray sweatpants, and multi-colored crocs.

Anyone having contact with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00 a.m.-12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m.-7a.m. at 414-935-7360.