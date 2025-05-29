Critical missing Milwaukee boy; last seen near Grantosa Elementary School

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy. Logan Slaughter, 11, was last seen at Grantosa Drive Elementary School around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing boy.

What we know:

Logan Slaughter, 11, was last seen at Grantosa Drive Elementary School, located at 4852 N. 82nd St., Milwaukee, at around 5 p.m.

Logan is described as a male, black, 4’5" tall and weighing around 88 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the Marvel character on it, black jeans and black and red Nike Jordan tennis shoes. He is possibly wearing a gray and black jacket.

Logan should be on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.