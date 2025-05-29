Expand / Collapse search

Critical missing Milwaukee boy; last seen near Grantosa Elementary School

By
Published  May 29, 2025 5:23am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Logan Slaughter

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.
    • Logan Slaughter, 11, was last seen at Grantosa Drive Elementary School around 5 p.m. Wednesday.
    • Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing boy. 

What we know:

Logan Slaughter, 11, was last seen at Grantosa Drive Elementary School, located at 4852 N. 82nd St., Milwaukee, at around 5 p.m. 

Logan is described as a male, black, 4’5" tall and weighing around 88 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair. 

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with the Marvel character on it, black jeans and black and red Nike Jordan tennis shoes. He is possibly wearing a gray and black jacket.   

Logan should be on foot.  

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.

Missing PersonsMilwaukeeNews