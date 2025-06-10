Critical missing Milwaukee boy; last seen near 52nd and Hampton

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are searching for a critically missing boy, 10-year-old Zyviane Winters. Winters was last seen near 52nd and Hampton. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.



The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a critically missing boy.

What we know:

Zyviane Winters, 10, was last in contact with his family on Monday afternoon, June 9. He was last believed to be in the area of 52nd and Hampton.

Zyviane is described as a male, black, 5’04" tall, 90 pounds with a stocky build. He was wearing a red and blue polo-style shirt, blue jean shorts, high black socks and blue and white Nike Jordan shoes.

Zyviane should be on foot.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 7 at 414-935-7272.