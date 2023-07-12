Critical missing Milwaukee boy last seen near 35th and Burnham

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating critically missing 11-year-old Angel Torres.

Angel was last seen on July 11 at 4:30 p.m. near 35th and Burnham.

Angel is described as a Native American boy, 11 years of age, thin build, approximately 4'11" tall, with black hair cut in a "bowl style."

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt with unknown design on the front, dark shorts, and unknown shoes. Angel was in possession of an unknown style backpack and riding a red mini motorbike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405