Critical missing man last seen near 12th and Kilbourn

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating critical missing Latron Robinson.

Robinson was last seen near 12th and Kilbourn on Saturday, July 15, around 5:30 p.m.

Robinson is described as a 24-year-old Black man, 5’8" tall, weighing 140 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes. Robinson was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants and black tennis shoes.

Anyone having contact with or information is asked to call the Milwaukee police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m. to 8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.