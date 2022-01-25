Expand / Collapse search

Critical missing 16-year-old, Milwaukee police seek help from public

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Missing Persons
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a critical missing 16year-old Anthony Sierra.

Sierra was last seen near Locust and Holton around 9:25 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25. 

Sierra is described as being 5'1" tall, weighing 130 pounds, with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray Spider Man t-shirt and gray sweatpants. Officials say he was not wearing a jacket or shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

